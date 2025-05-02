Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack On Kharkiv: Number Of Injured Rises To 36

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv has increased to 36.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in an update published on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to specified information, the strikes hit 12 locations across four districts of the city, including Kyivskyi, Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, and Saltivskyi. Fires broke out at several of the impact sites. There are 36 injured," he wrote.

Seven victims have been hospitalized, Terekhov added.

According to the region's governor, Oleh Syniehubov , in the Slobidskyi district, fires erupted and private vehicles were damaged. In the Kyivskyi district, a Russian drone crashed, with the consequences still being assessed.

In the Osnovianskyi district, an explosion from a UAV damaged a residential building and a shop, and caused a fire, including on the roof of a nine-story apartment block. Meanwhile, in the Saltivskyi district, a drone struck the ground, damaging an apartment building and parked vehicles.

Emergency services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

