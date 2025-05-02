Zelensky, Frederiksen Discuss Boosting Investment In Weapons Production In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss steps toward increasing investment in weapons production in Ukraine.

Zelensky shared details of the call in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Today I had two important conversations with our partners. I spoke with the Prime Minister of Denmark. As always with Mette, the discussion was very substantive and friendly. I informed her about the situation on the battlefield and our contacts with key partners. We discussed joint steps and joint work in Europe, including diplomatic work, as well as efforts to increase investment in weapons production here in Ukraine. The Danish model is proving highly effective," Zelensky said.

He also mentioned his conversation with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, noting that Ukraine appreciates support from Latin America and other parts of the world where people may have less access to accurate information about Russia's war and its refusal to even consider a ceasefire.

"Every leader and every country that takes a principled, values-based stance in their region forms a real foundation for a rules-based international order. We also discussed economic relations with the President of Ecuador. We're very interested in expanding our trade, and it will happen. Ukrainian diplomacy is working on all fronts for the sake of our state, our independence," he added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine