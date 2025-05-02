403
Robust Jobs Payroll Rise In US, Better Than Expected
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 2 (KUNA) -- The US added 177,000 jobs in April, above the 133,000 forecast, according to US Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.
The job report added unemployment rate held steady at 4.2 percent.
The better-than-expected report has been echoed by US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, by saying "President Donald J. Trump is revitalizing the American economy as the workforce grows and businesses onshore jobs, and today's jobs report proves it."
"This is the second month in a row where the jobs report has beat expectations.
Wages are continuing to rise and labor force participation is increasing. This is exactly what we want to see.
More Americans working for higher wages, more winning is on the way" Leavitt added.
Employment continued to trend up in health care, transportation and warehousing, financial activities, and social assistance.
Federal government employment declined.
This news release presents statistics from two monthly surveys.
The household survey measures labor force status, including unemployment, by demographic characteristics.
The establishment survey measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. (end)
asj
