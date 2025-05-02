Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Robust Jobs Payroll Rise In US, Better Than Expected


2025-05-02 07:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 2 (KUNA) -- The US added 177,000 jobs in April, above the 133,000 forecast, according to US Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.
The job report added unemployment rate held steady at 4.2 percent.
The better-than-expected report has been echoed by US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, by saying "President Donald J. Trump is revitalizing the American economy as the workforce grows and businesses onshore jobs, and today's jobs report proves it."
"This is the second month in a row where the jobs report has beat expectations.
Wages are continuing to rise and labor force participation is increasing. This is exactly what we want to see.
More Americans working for higher wages, more winning is on the way" Leavitt added.
Employment continued to trend up in health care, transportation and warehousing, financial activities, and social assistance.
Federal government employment declined.
This news release presents statistics from two monthly surveys.
The household survey measures labor force status, including unemployment, by demographic characteristics.
The establishment survey measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. (end)
asj


MENAFN02052025000071011013ID1109502178

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search