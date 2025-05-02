Trade, Canadian Jobs In Spotlight Next Week

U.S.

Monday

Economic Lookahead

S&P final U.S. services PMI (April)

ISM services (April)

Featured Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) (Q1) EPS of eight cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) (Q1) EPS of $3.69, compared to $4.29 in the prior-year quarter.

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB)

(Q1) EPS for 57 cents. compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 18 cents, compared to a gain of $1.47 in the prior-year quarter.

Baytex Energy Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of 10 cents, compared to loss of five cents the prior-year quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of 26 cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

TMX Group Limited (T.X) (Q4) EPS of 45 cents, compared to 48 cents the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. trade deficit (March)

Featured Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) (Q1) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) (Q1) EPS of $2.36, compared to $2.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) (Q1) EPS of 53 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

International Merchandise Trade (March) In February, Canada's merchandise exports decreased 5.5%, while imports were up 0.8%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world went from a surplus of $3.1 billion in January to a deficit of $1.5 billion in February.

IVEY PMI (April) The index registered at 51.3 in March, well off from a February level of 55.3, and from 57.5 in March 2024

Featured Earnings

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Centerra Gold Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 10 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Colliers International Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 89 cents, compared to $2.26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 19 cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

FOMC meeting

Consumer credit (March)

Featured Earnings

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (Q1) EPS of 91 cents, compared to 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) (Q4) EPS of $1.19 compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) (Q1) EPS of gain of 51 cents, compared to a loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Featured Earnings

Acadian Timber Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 31 cents compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to $1.14 in the prior-year quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of nine cents, compared to one cent the prior-year quarter.

CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) (Q1) EPS of $1.10 compared to $1.02 the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of 84 cents compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dayforce Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 77 cents compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (May 3)

U.S. productivity (Q1)

Wholesale inventories (March)

Featured Earnings

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) (Q1) EPS of 77 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) (Q1) EPS for $2.01, compared to $2.03 in the prior-year quarter.

McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) (Q1) EPS of $9.81, compared to $6.18 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Altus Group Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.

BCE Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 63 cents compared to 79 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 20 cents, compared to gain of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (T.A) (Q1) EPS of $1.40, compared to $4.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Cascades Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for 37 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S.

Featured Earnings

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) (Q4) EPS of 72 cents, compared to 99 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) (Q2) EPS for $1.84, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) (Q1) EPS of 46 cents, compared to 41 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Labour Force Survey (April) Employment fell by 33,000 (-0.2%) in March and the employment rate declined 0.2 percentage points to 60.9%. The unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 6.7%.

Featured Earnings

ARC Resources Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 79 cents, compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Air Canada (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 46 cents, compared to a gain of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 94 cents, compared to gain of 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ONEX Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of $1.20, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.