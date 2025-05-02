J & K Class 12 Data Leak Triggers Cyber Probe

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On the evening of April 29, 2025, while thousands of students across Jammu and Kashmir eagerly awaited the announcement of their Class 12 results, a shocking and concerning incident came to light. A day before the official announcement, some hackers uploaded personal details of students on the Board of School Education's website.
Though the leaked records did not include marks, they did contain students' names, roll numbers, and other identifiable information. This unexpected data leak caused distress not just among students but also their parents. Questions were raised about how such sensitive information ended up in the hands of hackers.
Joint Secretary of JKBOSE, Shahnaz Chaudhary, confirmed the incident, stating that the board's website had indeed been hacked and that a formal complaint had been lodged with the cyber police. She further mentioned that an investigation has been initiated and those responsible will soon be brought to justice.
“On April 29, when the results were believed to be out, we had a final meeting that evening. But what surfaced online was a fake result. It was repeatedly clarified on social media that the result was fake. An FIR was registered and the official result was announced on April 30 at 2 PM. A press conference was held at 1:50 PM before releasing the actual results.”
She clarified that any result circulated before this press conference was not genuine. Notifications were already issued stating that the board had not declared the result on April 29.
On the other hand, students expressed that the leak was a serious violation of their privacy and urged the board to take stronger measures to protect such critical data. While the official results were indeed declared on April 30, the hacking incident has cast serious doubts on the board's cybersecurity systems.
Now, all eyes are on the cyber police investigation and the board's future strategies for data protection.
|
