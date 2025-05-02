From Wall Street To The World: How 9M AI Is Building The Future Of Intelligent Investing

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In an era where algorithms write headlines and bots mimic behavior, one company is training machines not just to learn - but to invest. Founded in Manhattan and backed by a team of Wall Street veterans and AI researchers from Columbia University,is quietly building one of the most ambitious financial systems of the decade: a fully autonomous investment infrastructure that thinks, acts, and evolves - like a human fund manager, but with silicon logic and no sleep cycle.

Its promise is simple and sweeping:

“An AI that knows how to grow your money.”

But behind the tagline lies a methodical, multi-year journey that blends academic rigor, financial realism, and product execution - with its sights set not just on beating the market, but on rewriting the architecture of how asset management works.







Born From Frustration. Built for Everyone.

9M's origin story reads like a rebellion from within. In 2021, a group of former Goldman Sachs engineers, Columbia AI scientists, and quant traders left high-paying posts in Midtown to start over - in a downtown WeWork. Their frustration? A system designed to serve the few, not the many.

Their mission?

To rebuild access to wealth by engineering Wall Street-grade intelligence that anyone - not just institutions - can use.

It wasn't just an idea. It was a deliberate plan.

That same year, they began developing NovaMindTM , a proprietary AI engine designed to emulate human-like investment judgment. Built with reinforcement learning, natural language processing, and causal inference, the engine didn't just assist-it made decisions. Complete ones: from strategy creation to risk management to trade execution.

From Model to Market: A Proof-Driven Ascent

In 2022, NovaMindTM made its debut at the“AI Finance Future Forum” in the U.S., drawing attention for its full-stack automation and semantic market interpretation. By 2023, the company had partnered with a U.S. SEC-registered advisory firm for a live market simulation under strict constraints: 8% max drawdown, 6 months, real capital. The results: an average monthly return of 11.2% , with zero manual intervention.

What began as a lab prototype now had real teeth - and real traction.

2024: The Platform Becomes the Product

This year, 9M formally launched the 9M Intelligent Financial System - a next-gen quant architecture powered by nine proprietary AI trading models. The system blends machine learning, large language models, a full-stack execution engine, and blockchain infrastructure, running 24/7 across both traditional and digital asset markets.

What's unique is not just the tech stack, but the user experience:



Real-time earnings display

On-chain verification

Public performance leaderboard

A“simulated AI advisor” interface One-click cryptographic income statements



The fund structure - built on a triad of strategy pool, capital pool, and reward model - is transparent by design and scalable by intent.

“This isn't a robo-advisor,” Chris, the CEO of 9M notes.“It's a system that manages itself - and grows with the user.”

2025–2026: Compliance, Scale, and a Path to Nasdaq

9M isn't just coding. It's complying.

The company has completed MSB and NFA registration in the U.S., and has entered the STO regulatory pipeline . Applications are underway in Singapore , Hong Kong , and Canada , with eyes on an eventual Nasdaq main board listing .

By 2026, the company aims to:



Surpass $500 million AUM across 60+ markets

Launch three flagship AI funds with tailored risk profiles Operate a fully regulated global infrastructure



All of this, while holding fast to its core principle: technology should be transparent, traceable, and built to last.

Why It Matters

In an age of AI abundance and fintech noise, 9M's discipline stands out. It's not chasing trends. It's building infrastructure - slowly, visibly, and with conviction.

Where others pitch dashboards, 9M delivers decisions.

Where others sell analytics, 9M automates action.

Where others offer tools, 9M offers a co-pilot - one that doesn't blink.

“We don't predict markets,” says the product team.“We train AI to understand them.”

Final Word: AI That Grows With You

For a generation of investors raised on volatility, screen fatigue, and overchoice, 9M's proposition is both radical and refreshingly simple :

Let the system do the work. Let intelligence compound. Let money grow - without guessing.

Whether it succeeds on a global scale remains to be seen. But if 9M gets it right, the future of investing won't be human-led.

It'll be AI-native.