Mentorship Over Metrics: Marjorie Jeffrey On Redefining Leadership For Women In Marketing

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As marketing departments race to keep pace with AI, automation, and changing consumer expectations, senior marketing strategist Marjorie Jeffrey says the most significant transformation isn't happening in the tools marketers use; it's in how future leaders are developed.







According to Marjorie Jeffrey, mentorship is no longer optional.“If we want more women in leadership, we need to stop treating mentorship as a bonus and start recognizing it as core to how strong, ethical, and inclusive teams are built,” she says.

Jeffrey, who has guided dozens of companies through brand transformations and campaign strategy over the past 15 years, now dedicates a significant portion of her time to mentoring early-career marketers, especially women. She believes that creating the next generation of leadership requires intentional relationship-building, open dialogue, and systems that reward collaboration over competition.

“Marketing has evolved, but the leadership models in many organizations haven't,” Jeffrey explains.“We're still valuing output and volume over strategic insight and emotional intelligence. Mentorship is one of the few ways to shift that culture from the inside out.”

While women make up the majority of entry-level marketing roles, Jeffrey points out that they remain underrepresented at the top.“There's a persistent gap between who's doing the work and who's getting the recognition, and that gap only widens without meaningful support structures like mentorship,” she says.

According to Jeffrey, mentorship is especially critical for women navigating industries like tech, finance, or B2B services, where leadership still skews heavily male. She believes the most effective mentors offer more than tactical advice; they provide context, validation, and space for vulnerable conversations about imposter syndrome, negotiation, and self-advocacy.

“People assume mentorship is just about sharing expertise, but often it's about reminding someone they belong in the room,” says Jeffrey.“I've had mentees who were brilliant marketers but struggled to see themselves as leaders. Mentorship helps close that gap between capability and confidence.”

Jeffrey encourages companies to treat mentorship as part of their strategic planning, not a side initiative. She advocates for formal mentorship programs, cross-level collaboration, and reverse mentorship structures where junior employees can share emerging insights with senior leaders.

“If mentorship only happens casually, it stays limited to people with the right networks or personalities to ask for help,” Jeffrey explains.“We need to institutionalize it, especially if we want to foster diversity in leadership. That means giving people the time, training, and tools to mentor well.”

Jeffrey works with organizations in her consulting practice to embed mentorship into their brand cultures, tying it directly to employee retention, leadership pipelines, and internal communications. She often conducts messaging audits and internal workshops to make mentorship more actionable and accessible across teams.

“Mentorship has measurable impact,” she says.“It improves job satisfaction, accelerates career progression, and helps companies retain talent, especially during times of rapid change. Why wouldn't we prioritize that?”

Jeffrey also emphasizes the importance of storytelling in mentorship. As someone who builds audience-first marketing strategies, she sees narrative as a powerful leadership tool.“When women in leadership share their real stories, the wins and the mistakes, it humanizes success,” she notes.“That vulnerability builds trust and makes leadership seem possible for more people.”

Outside of her client work, Jeffrey frequently speaks on inclusive messaging and brand ethics at industry conferences. She's building a mentorship circle specifically for mid-career women marketers navigating transitions into management, entrepreneurship, or specialized strategic roles.

“There's so much support for entry-level talent, but mid-career is where many women drop off the leadership path,” says Jeffrey.“We need to intervene there, with mentorship that's practical, flexible, and grounded in real experiences.”

For Jeffrey, mentorship is not just a leadership responsibility. It's a way of investing in the industry's future. She believes that as marketing becomes more human-centric and purpose-driven, the role of mentors will become even more essential.

“The real legacy of a marketing leader isn't just in the campaigns they run, it's in the people they shape,” she says.“If I can help even one person lead with more clarity, confidence, and compassion, that's the kind of impact that lasts.”