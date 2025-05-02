Construction Leader Charles Wholey Partakes In A New Online Interview: “From Foundation To Finish”

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Charles Wholey, a highly respected construction superintendent with deep roots in Nevada's building industry, is the subject of a newly released feature interview titled“From Foundation to Finish: Inside the Mind of Builder Charles Wholey.” The in-depth conversation offers a compelling look into Wholey's professional journey, leadership philosophy, and the principles that have shaped his approach to modern construction.

Known for his work on complex residential and commercial builds throughout Reno and Carson City, Wholey brings years of hands-on experience and academic achievement to his role as Construction Superintendent at LT Builders. The interview explores everything from his views on decision-making under pressure to the evolving future of sustainable construction.

“I want people to understand that construction isn't just about the physical outcome-it's about the people behind the project, the lessons learned, and the standards we uphold every day,” said Wholey.“This interview was a chance to talk about the values that drive me, both on and off the job site.”

The conversation touches on Charles's background-growing up working for his father's company, Wholey Construction-as well as his dedication to mentorship, quality control, and continuous improvement. Readers will also learn about his vision for future projects, including his dream of building sustainable, off-grid communities.

This interview positions Charles Wholey as not only a seasoned construction professional, but a thoughtful leader committed to elevating the industry.

About Charles Wholey

Charles Wholey is a construction superintendent based in Reno and Carson City, Nevada. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management from Western Nevada College, graduating summa cum laude, and has served in key roles ranging from safety officer to project manager. Outside of work, he is active in his community and a passionate supporter of environmental and youth initiatives.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .