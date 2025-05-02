Blue Diamond Commends USDA Secretary Rollins For Additional Funding For MASC

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2025, United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins released additional funds through the MASC program to support specialty crop farmers. Blue Diamond released the following statement:

"Blue Diamond Growers thanks USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins for, once again, showing her unwavering support for U.S. farmers by releasing an additional $1.3 billion in funding through the Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program. These dollars provide American farmers the ability to offset rising costs and further market their products, feeding the United States and the world. On behalf of Blue Diamond's nearly 3,000 almond farm families, we appreciate USDA prioritizing farmers."

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,500 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit and follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED