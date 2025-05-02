Empowering Tomorrow's Workforce: Employ Prince George's Apprenticeship Innovation Program Hosts Successful Apprenticeship Fest 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This groundbreaking event marked a significant milestone as Prince George's Public Schools (PGCPS) students received personalized access to a hands-on career exploration experience alongside esteemed regional employers and training programs. The young participants interacted with industry experts, sampled various career paths, and discovered opportunities offering tangible wages, skill enhancement, and sustainable career progression, all without the traditional college cost burden.

Claudia Marin, EPG's Director of Talent Acquisition, expressed, "We empowered the youth to take this opportunity-earning and learning from day one. With diverse opportunities in graphic design, web development, and healthcare, we expanded their outlook to embrace a variety of career paths."

As the afternoon unfolded, the fest opened its doors to the public, inviting job seekers of all backgrounds to engage with premier apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship providers in thriving industries. The public job seekers immersed themselves in valuable connections with employer partners, apprenticeship programs, and pre-apprenticeship providers. The afternoon event witnessed a robust turnout, brimming with eager individuals seeking to explore novel career avenues that enabled them to earn while they learn.

Brian Courtien, Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 51 , emphasized, "Events like this play a significant role in bridging critical gaps, especially with the surge in upcoming projects across the DMV region. The availability of infrastructure funding from years past is now materializing into significant projects like the Frederick Douglass Bridge, Key Bridge, Dulles, and BWI airports."

The host location, Employ Prince George's Building Trades Career Center , opened in December 2023 in collaboration with the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 51. The cutting-edge training facility equips Prince George's County residents with the skills needed for successful careers with union employers in the Construction Industry, while also offering career coaching, job readiness training, and being home to training programs and apprenticeships for all unions within the building trades.

Employ Prince George's remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a skilled workforce, nurturing talent, and propelling the community towards a prosperous future through events like the Apprenticeship Fest 2025.

