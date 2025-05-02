Encompass Health Opens Request For 2025 Research Grant Applications

The Company will award research-funding grants totaling up to $60,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health is pleased to announce the opening of its request for 2025 research grant applications due Sept. 30, 2025, at 5 p.m. EST. The grants, totaling up to $60,000, will be awarded for the investigation of the impact or effectiveness of therapies in the inpatient rehabilitation facility post-acute care setting, knowledge translation or implementation science. Grant recipients do not have to be affiliated with Encompass Health and research does not have to be conducted in an Encompass Health inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

High-priority topics include:



Impact or effectiveness of therapies on neurological impairments

Efficacy of physical, occupational, speech therapy or nursing assessments or interventions

Impact of modes or intensity of therapies on patient outcomes and experience

Impact of therapy or nursing assessments or interventions on outcomes or experience

Prevention or control of rehabilitation-related conditions

Patient and caregiver education programming impact or outcomes

Performance improvement that impacts outcome data

Case studies or case series studies that reflect the impact to patient outcomes Implementation science and knowledge translation research aimed at the study of rehabilitation methods to implement research findings for neurological impairments

Applications will be evaluated based on scientific merit, experience of principal investigator(s), relevance to the grant program objectives, expected outcomes and study feasibility. The research should be completed no more than 12 months after receiving the grant and must be conducted in the United States or Puerto Rico. Final selection of recipients and programs will be made by Oct. 30, 2025.

A copy of the application and the full details may be found at encompasshealth/therapy-grants .

