Govt Land Freed From Encroachment In Largest Demolition Drive Near Chandola Lake In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 3 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has cleared nearly 1.5 lakh square metres of government land around the Chandola Lake in Gujarat's Ahmedabad within just two days, officials said.

The operation, involving the demolition of around 4,000 slums and unauthorised structures, marks one of the largest anti-encroachment drives in the city in recent times.

Following the clearance, the AMC has now begun construction of a protective boundary wall around the lake at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

The initiative aims to prevent re-encroachment and safeguard the area in the long term.

The wall will span a stretch of 5 km along the lake's periphery. Despite the ongoing efforts, the official demarcation of the lake's boundary by the District Collector and the Municipal Commissioner is still pending.

However, AMC has gone ahead with the protective measures, signalling its intent to reclaim and preserve public land.

The demolition activity continued on the third day as well, as authorities remained vigilant to ensure complete removal of unauthorised settlements and maintain the integrity of the reclaimed land.

Over the years, the lake's surroundings had been overtaken by thousands of unauthorised structures, including slums and small dwellings.

These encroachments not only reduced the lake's natural catchment area but also contributed to environmental degradation, poor sanitation, and safety risks for nearby residents.

In response, the AMC, in coordination with local authorities, launched a mega demolition operation in April 2025.

Within just two days, AMC successfully cleared 1.5 lakh square metres of government land -- one lakh square metres on the first day and another 50,000 square metres on the second.

In total, more than 4,000 illegal structures were demolished.

The third day saw continued action as part of the larger effort to fully reclaim the land.

The purpose behind the demolition drive was not only to free up encroached land but also to protect and rejuvenate one of the city's key water bodies.

Authorities have said that prior warnings and notices were issued before the demolition began.