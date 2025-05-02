Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Conifex Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (â€œ Conifex â€) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 results before market open on Monday, May 12, 2025. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 8:00 AM Pacific time / 11:00 AM Eastern time on May 12, 2025, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484
Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217
Participant Pass Code: 6042635#

The call will also be available on instant replay until December 26, 2025. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 2739745#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 216-2949
...

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.


