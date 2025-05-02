Northfield Capital Engages Independent Trading Group As Market Maker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (â€œâ€ or the â€œâ€), a proudly Canadian investment company, announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (â€œâ€) to provide market-making services in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the â€œâ€). ITG will trade shares of the Corporation on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Corporation's shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of six months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice to the other party. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares, options or any other securities of the Corporation as compensation. ITG and the Corporation are at armâ€TMs length and are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Northfield Capital Corporation

Northfield Capital Corporation is a publicly traded, leading Canadian investment firm with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and premium alcoholic beverages. Founded in 1981 by Robert D. Cudney, Northfield combines decades of experience with forward-thinking strategies to unlock opportunities across its diverse portfolio. Northfield is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in businesses that drive economic prosperity in Canada. For more information, visitÂ northfieldcapital.com .

For further information, please contact:

Michael G. Leskovec, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Email: ...

Telephone: (416) 628-5940

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is included in this news release. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms such as â€œanticipateâ€, â€œbelieveâ€, â€œcouldâ€, â€œestimateâ€, â€œexpectâ€, â€œintendâ€, â€œmayâ€, â€œplanâ€, â€œpredictâ€, â€œprojectâ€, â€œwillâ€, â€œwouldâ€, and â€œshouldâ€ and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such forward-looking information may involve but are not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of ITG, including the duration of such engagement. Forward-looking information, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts, predictions or forward-looking information cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business and its corporate structure. Results indicated in forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons. The forward-looking information contained herein are subject to change. However, Northfield disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.