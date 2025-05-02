Cheer Athletics Opens New All-Star Gym In Rockland, Maine

Cheer Athletics opens its first-ever Maine location in Rockland, bringing D1-level all-star cheer training to athletes within the Northeast.

ROCKLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most decorated names in All Star cheerleading, Cheer Athletics, is proud to announce their newest gym in Rockland, Maine. This marks a milestone moment as the first-ever D1 competitive cheer gym in the state, bringing elite-level coaching, proven training systems, and a nationally respected cheer culture to Midcoast Maine.With this expansion, Cheer Athletics Maine gives local athletes and families access to world-class resources-something previously only available in larger markets. The new gym promises a full slate of opportunities, from skill-building to high-level competition, all guided by the same standard of excellence that has defined the Cheer Athletics name for decades.“We're incredibly excited to be part of the Cheer Athletics family and to bring this level of All Star cheer to our community here in Maine,” said Rachel Coor, owner of Cheer Athletics Maine.“This is a game-changer for athletes in our area, and we're looking forward to seeing how they grow, compete, and thrive in the seasons ahead.”Founded in 1994, Cheer Athletics is known across the cheerleading world for its innovation, discipline, and consistent success on national stages. With 32 Gold, 27 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals from The Cheerleading Worlds, Cheer Athletics is recognized as the most decorated program in the sport's history.But more than medals, it's the culture-one built on teamwork, character, and dedication-that has earned Cheer Athletics its reputation. That same environment is now taking root in Maine.Cheer Athletics Maine is designed to welcome athletes of all ages and levels. Whether a beginner learning the basics or a seasoned competitor looking for a new challenge, there's a path forward in this gym.Programs will include:Recreational and elite All Star teamsA structured environment focused on long-term athlete growthCoaching led by certified professionals trained in both safety and performanceA team-first atmosphere where confidence and community come firstThis isn't just another cheer gym-it's a space where athletes can build life skills, strong friendships, and the discipline to achieve their goals.Families interested in learning more: cheerathletics/locations/maineAbout Cheer AthleticsCheer Athletics is one of the largest and most accomplished all-star cheerleading programs in the world, with locations from Texas to Pennsylvania and now, Maine. Known for producing some of the top teams in cheer history-like Wildcats, Panthers, and Cheetahs-the program has long prioritized athlete development, innovation, and community above all else.From first-time flyers to returning champions, athletes at Cheer Athletics train in an environment that fosters confidence, accountability, and performance-on and off the mat.

