Icryo Invited To Attend MAHA Spring Gala, Joins Industry Partner Oxyhealth

JUPITER, Fla., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, a national leader in longevity and whole-body wellness centers, is honored to attend the MAHA Spring Gala on May 3, 2025, in Jupiter, Florida. The event, hosted by MAHA Action, will bring together influential voices and innovative organizations, including iCRYO and OxyHealth, the industry leader in hyperbaric oxygen chambers and iCRYO's exclusive provider for that service, for an unforgettable Saturday evening dedicated to the advancement of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

MAHA Action, which was founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Del Bigtree, is on a mission to create lasting, science-backed reforms to public health policies, especially when it comes to the food and pharmaceutical industries. MAHA is aiming beyond just government reform, however. As detailed on the MAHA Action website, MAHA is a movement "empowering Americans to advocate for this once in a generation opportunity to reverse the chronic disease epidemic and make...Americans once again the healthiest people on Earth" (see mahaaction/about).

The Spring Gala represents a rallying point for this important, generational effort. The event will feature speeches from health and wellness trailblazers like Del Bigtree, Sayer Ji, Vani Hari, Calley Means, and others, all of whom are committed to improving transparency, recalibrating regulations, and arming everyday Americans with more knowledge and resources to combat alarming rates of chronic disease and obesity. Promising a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, organic gourmet fare, and handcrafted cocktails, the gala will be both a celebration of progress and a call to unite for the work yet to be done.

"Being invited to the MAHA Spring Gala is an incredible honor," said Kyle Jones, Co-founder and CEO of iCRYO. "We believe the future of health must be proactive, personal, and rooted in real change, and MAHA Action is leading the most important movement of our time on that front. iCRYO is also proud to stand alongside trusted partners like OxyHealth to support this powerful mission, and we can't thank everyone on Robert and Del's team, especially Brigid, for making sure to include us."

The Spring Gala is more than a celebration - it's a call to action. By bringing together the shakers and movers who represent the future of health and healthcare in the US, MAHA Action will undoubtedly capitalize on the friendships and networks forged during the gala to score even more wins and build even more momentum. With companies like iCRYO on the front likes of the movement, there is a day in the near future where healthy is once again the norm and not the exception.

About iCRYO

Founded in 2015, iCRYO's mission is to elevate the quality of life of its team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand.

