Gunderson's Jewelers To Be Featured On National TV Series World's Greatest!...

National recognition highlights Gunderson's legacy of luxury, craftsmanship, and service.

OMAHA, Neb., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunderson's Jewelers, one of the Midwest's most distinguished names in fine jewelry, is proud to announce its upcoming feature on the national television series "World's Greatest!...", produced by How2Media and airing on Bloomberg TV. The episode will spotlight Gunderson's legacy of excellence, showcasing its unparalleled craftsmanship, curated designer collections, and exceptional client service.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the 'World's Greatest!...'," said Breanne Demers, President of Gunderson's Jewelers. "This feature is a reflection of our dedicated team, our incredible clients, and the passion we bring to every piece of jewelry we create and curate."

"World's Greatest!..." is a long-running series that highlights extraordinary businesses across a variety of industries. The show's producers selected Gunderson's after an extensive evaluation of its history, values, and reputation for excellence in the fine jewelry space.

The episode will air on Saturday, May 17, 2025 , and Saturday, May 24, 2025 , at 1:00 PM Central Time on Bloomberg TV. Following both airings, the episode will also be available for a limited time on the "Free Episode" page of worldsgreatesttelevision , allowing viewers to watch and share the segment online.

With a history spanning over 80 years and locations across the Midwest, Gunderson's continues to set the standard for quality, selection, and service in the world of fine jewelry and timepieces.

For more information about Gunderson's Jewelers or media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Blackhawk

Marketing Manager

Gunderson's Jewelers

SOURCE Gunderson's Jewelers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED