Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Star Community

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Iron Mountain Vista during the BCASI Boise Area Parade of Homes on Saturday, May 3, from 12 to 3 p.m. While learning more about this dynamic new community, attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter a drawing for a chance to win a prize.

New ranch-style homes from the $700s

Six inspired floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,990 to 3,220 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

3-car & RV garages available

Convenient access to Highways 44 & 16

Close proximity to employment hubs, shopping, dining & notable schools

Near scenic Boise Foothills Helena model open for tours

Iron Mountain Vista is located at 2375 N. Mountain Vista Avenue in Star. For more information, call 208.810.7138 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

