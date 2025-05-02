Beyond Oil Expands To Greece With New Distribution Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement with Global Foods Marks Company's Initial Entry into Greek Market with Plans to Expand Collaboration in the Future

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (" Beyond Oil " or the " Company "), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement (the " Agreement ") with GLOBAL FOODS M EPE. (" Global Foods " or the " Distributor "). Global Foods is a food service distributor specializing in catering mass dining companies and delicatessen for with a track record of over ten years across Greece.

Under the terms of the Agreement, which was signed on May 2, 2025, Global Foods will market, distribute, and sell Beyond Oil's proprietary oil filtration solution to restaurants, hotels, catering companies, and food service providers across Greece. The initial six-month Agreement includes provisions for extension and potential growth, laying the groundwork for what both companies anticipate will be a long-term strategic partnership.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, commented: "Our entry into the Greek market represents another important milestone in our European expansion strategy. Greece has a rich culinary tradition and vibrant restaurant industry, making it an ideal market for our oil filtration technology. Global Foods, with their nationwide distribution network and more than a decade of experience in the food service industry, is the perfect partner to introduce our product to this market. This Agreement aligns with our vision to make healthier, more sustainable frying practices accessible globally, while providing significant cost benefits to food service operators."

Athanasios Tsatsis, CEO of Global Foods added: "We are excited to introduce Beyond Oil's product to the Greek market. As a company dedicated to discovering authentic, high-quality products from around the world, we recognize the immense value this solution brings to the food service industry - enhancing food quality and safety while delivering substantial operational savings. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability strongly aligns with Beyond Oil's mission, and we look forward to building a strong presence for this product across Greece through our nationwide distribution network."

As part of the Agreement, Beyond Oil will provide product training and implementation services to Global Foods' team, enabling them to effectively introduce the Beyond Oil product to restaurants, hotels, and catering services throughout Greece.

The Agreement reflects Beyond Oil's continued execution of its global growth strategy, with Greece joining a growing list of European countries where the Company has established distribution partnerships in recent months.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company's patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil's solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil's product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit:

About Global Foods

Global Foods specializes in catering to mass dining companies and delicatessen for more than 10 years. The company has built strong relationships with partners across Greece, offering personalized solutions with consistency and immediate service. Global Foods maintains a focus on quality and careful selection of raw materials from around the world, working with producers who share their philosophy on quality, know-how, tradition, and environmental responsibility. With facilities in Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Santorini, and Patras, Global Foods offers 100% nationwide coverage through its modern distribution network. The company is committed to innovation, bringing new trends and innovative solutions to its partners while maintaining all necessary safety standard certifications. For more information, visit:

