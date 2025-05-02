MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) May 2, 2025

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

(“Biodexa” or the“Company”)

Result of General Meeting

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC, (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs announces that at its General Meeting held at 1.00pm BST today, ordinary resolutions 1 and 2 were passed by majorities of 62% and 61%, respectively. Special resolution 3 failed to pass with a majority vote of 71%. Because resolution 1 was contingent on the passing of resolution 3, resolution 1 also failed to pass.

Commenting, Dr. Stephen Parker, Chairman of Biodexa said“It is unfortunate that resolution 3 failed to pass by 4%. Reducing the nominal value would not change the number of ordinary shares (or ADSs) in issue but would provide the Company greater flexibility in future fundraises. The Company will bring forward alternative proposals in due course.”

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company's lead development programs include eRapa, under development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer; tolimidone, under development for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and MTX110, which is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications.

eRapa is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of rapamycin, also known as sirolimus. Rapamycin is an mTOR (mammalian Target Of Rapamycin) inhibitor. mTOR has been shown to have a significant role in the signalling pathway that regulates cellular metabolism, growth and proliferation and is activated during tumorigenesis.

Tolimidone is an orally delivered, potent and selective inhibitor of Lyn kinase. Lyn is a member of the Src family of protein tyrosine kinases, which is mainly expressed in hematopoietic cells, in neural tissues, liver, and adipose tissue. Tolimidone demonstrates glycaemic control via insulin sensitization in animal models of diabetes and has the potential to become a first in class blood glucose modulating agent.

MTX110 is a solubilized formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumor, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and potentially avoiding systemic toxicity.

Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit .

