Five Professional Caddie Graduates Shine In A Single Week

Caddie (Colonel) Tom Ryan with Champions Tour Player Tim Herron

Caddie JK Egloff on the bag of Dan Urban at the PGA Professional Championship

Coach Allen Smith III with his winning University of Lynchburg team

Certified Professional Caddie Graduates Make Professional Tournament Inroads

- Mike Hicks, Professional Caddie & Course Co-FounderRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable demonstration of the Professional Caddie Certification Program's effectiveness, multiple graduates have simultaneously advanced into professional-level caddying roles across various tournaments -all within the same week. This remarkable achievement underscores the program's effectiveness in equipping caddies for success at the highest levels of the game.The recent successes of program graduates include:.Tom Ryan, a retired Army Colonel and Pinehurst Resort caddie, made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at TPC Sugarloaf, carrying the bag for veteran Tim Herron..Nate Ginsburg, also from Pinehurst, stepped into the Korn Ferry Tour spotlight at the Veritex Bank Championship in Texas, caddying for rising star Bryce Lewis..JK Egloff of High Pointe Golf Club (MI) and Ronan“Goose” Lucey from Panther National (FL) both worked the PGA of American Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club, further demonstrating the program's reach across elite amateur and professional events..Adding to the week's triumphs, coach Allen Smith III, a member of the Golf Coaches Association of America, who completed the program to bring learnings back to his team at University of Lynchburg, led them to a second consecutive ODAC Championship title.Earlier graduates have also seen rapid success:.Kevin McKinney and Ray Whitehouse have already worked on the Korn Ferry and LPGA Epson Tours, respectively..Ronan Lucey made his PGA TOUR debut in March, caddying for David Hearn..Ray and Nate also looped in the PGA Tour RBC Heritage Pro-Am in Hilton Head Island.Grant Berry, Principal of course founders Tour Caddie Collective , reflecting on the success said "I'm incredibly proud of our graduates. Seeing them loop in professional tournaments within the same week, coupled with Allens' outstanding team win, is a testament to their dedication to succeed and the strength of the program learnings”Fellow instructor Mike Hicks, veteran caddie to the iconic Payne Stewart said“The community the grads have built among themselves is so inspiring -sharing advice, opportunities, and lifting each other up as they advance in their careers”Developed in partnership with NC State Continuing and Lifelong Education and hosted at Lonnie Poole Golf Course, the program is the first university-accredited caddie training course in the United States. Designed by Grant Berry, Mike Hicks, and Heath Holt caddie to the 2026 Presidents Cup Captain Brand Snedeker, the curriculum provides comprehensive training for aspiring caddies aiming to excel at both resort and professional levels.The Professional Caddie Certification Program has been recognized for its contributions to workforce development in golf, receiving a nomination for NC State's Economic Development Partnership Award, and is supported by the Association of Professional Tour Caddies, The Caddie Network, CaddieMaster and the Golf Coaches Association of America.The next session runs July 14–18, 2025. Enrollment is limited to 18 participants. For more information or to apply, visit

Review of Their Successful Week from Pro Caddie Graduates

