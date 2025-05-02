First Horizon Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Of Appalachian State-Themed Banking Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The week-long grand opening celebration of the newly remodeled banking center welcomed community leaders, university partners and local officials. The banking center celebratory activities and visitor giveaways culminated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony that highlighted the bank's commitment to investing in Western North Carolina and the community's dedication to rebuilding and restoring after Hurricane Helene devastated the region in late September 2024.

"This refreshed space is a reflection of our deep-rooted connection to the Boone community and resilience we have experienced as a result of Hurricane Helene," said Jason Triplett, First Horizon Head of Commercial Banking, Appalachian State University alum and long-term resident of Boone. "As a proud supporter of App State Athletics, we're committed to making ongoing and meaningful contributions to this Western North Carolina institution, both on campus and also across the region as hope is restored in our great community."

Triplett continued, "Our long-standing support of academic and athletic programs coupled with providing years of client service to the Town of Boone, NC helps broaden the reach and impact of the University's commitment to education, excellence and the power of positive community impact."

For more information on the First Horizon Boone Banking Center and its hours of operation, please visit .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $81.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

