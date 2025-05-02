Purple Innovation To Report First Quarter 2025 Results On May 6, 2025

LEHI, Utah, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL ) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No PressureTM Mattress," will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) with Conference ID 7609054. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at purple. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until May 13, 2025, by dialing 800-770-2030 entering the Conference ID 7609054. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Purple

Purple , the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, the GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets, and more, can be found online at Purple , in 55 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple.

Investor Contact:

Stacy Turnof, Edelman Smithfield

[email protected]

917-362-2581

