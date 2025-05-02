National Healthcare Properties Announces Release Date For First Quarter 2025 Results
NHP's executive leadership will also host a webcast on Friday, May 9, 2025, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET, to review the first quarter results. Please click here to join the webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on May 9, 2025 – pre-registration is not required. The webcast will be available at exactly the start time above and cannot be joined earlier. A replay of the webcast will be posted on NHP's website.
About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.
National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and outpatient medical facilities, located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.
Contacts
Investors and Media:
Email: ...
Phone: 332-258-8770
