Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on May 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PGIC $0.08000 Preferred Shares $0.06250

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

