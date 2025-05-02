Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Conference Call
|U.S. toll free
|1-877-407-9753
|International
|1-201-493-6739
The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:
A telephone replay will be available following the call through May 13, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13752944. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company's website, .
About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
Greenlight Re ( ) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd's platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company's innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.
Investor Relations Contact
Karin Daly
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9623
...
