Tevogen To Share Direct Registration System (DRS) Process Details Following Increased Shareholder Interest
In response, Tevogen will provide step-by-step guidance early next week to help interested shareholders register their shares directly with the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust.
The Company also notes that several of its largest shareholders, both internal and external, have elected to hold their shares via DRS, underscoring their confidence in this method of direct ownership.
Contacts
Tevogen Bio Communications
T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701
...
