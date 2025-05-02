Consumers Energy Breaks Ground On Blackman Solar Gardens Site Near Jackson

30-acre site will generate up to 2.5 megawatts of electricity for customers

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During a ceremonial groundbreaking event today featuring local elected officials, Consumers Energy representatives and representatives from construction contractor Kokosing, celebrated the beginning of site work and construction on our Blackman Solar Gardens solar project, which is slated to start generating electricity by the end of the year.

"Consumers Energy is committed to reliably and affordably powering Michigan's homes and businesses. In addition to its environmental benefits, renewable energy is increasingly cost competitive and provides flexibility to respond to emerging needs, adapt to changing conditions and embrace innovative technology. By participating in these programs, customers can save money and contribute to a greener Michigan," said David Hicks. Consumers Energy's vice president of clean energy development.

Blackman Solar will provide new capacity to expand Consumers' Solar Gardens program. Solar Gardens is a community solar program which allows utility customers the ability to support the development and production of solar energy without having to own their own installations. Furthermore, the program is an easy, cost-effective way for customers to offset their carbon footprint and make Michigan a better place to live for future generations to come. The new Solar Gardens facility will be the fourth that Consumers Energy owns and operates to support residential customers joining other projects in Cadillac, at Western Michigan University and at Grand Valley State University. Blackman Solar will include nearly 5,000 solar panels, generating enough renewable electricity for approximately 2,500 future Solar Gardens customers.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable, clean, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

