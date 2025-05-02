Keeling Schaefe Vineyards

Keeling Schaefer Vineyards Celebrates 25 Years of Arizona Wine

WILLCOX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, Arizona's 6th oldest operating licensed Farm Winery, continues to expand its footprint in the Arizona Wine Industry. From modest beginnings in 2000 as a retirement project of Rod Keeling and Jan Schaefer from Tempe, the vineyard itself has grown from 18 to 90 acres in Pearce, 10 miles south of the Chirichaua National Monument. In 2010, Jan and Rod restored the historic 1917 Willcox Bank and Trust building that opened as the first retail tasting room on Railroad Avenue in downtown Willcox.

Starting with the first commercial vintage in 2005 of 250 cases, featuring Syrah and Grenache, the Keeling Schaefer wine portfolio has expanded to annual production of 3500 cases and over 20 wines today, including the Coatimundi Cellars and Kokopelli brands. The wine was nationally recognized as early as 2008, when the Wall Street Journal selected the 2006 Three Sisters Syrah as the Presidential Taste Off Best Red. Other accolades followed with the highest ratings from Wine Spectator and Tastings for Arizona wines. Keeling Schaefer is now distributed in over 150 retail outlets in Arizona.

In 2023, we started a multi-year vineyard expansion that has added new varieties and production for the vineyard. Along with our original plantings of Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre, Petite Sirah, Viognier and Picpoul Blanc, we have added Grenache Blanc, Durif, Roussanne and Cabernet Savingon.

“As we enter our 26th year, we would like to think that we continue to learn and improve our wine and our vineyards. One of our most important developments has been the evolution of our viticultural practices in the vineyards. Our goal is to become better stewards of the land and soil we are responsible for and to improve our wine quality through a more natural approach to grape growing.” Rod Keeling

Keeling Schaefer produces estate grown and bottled Rhone-styled wines on our 29 planted acres of vineyards located along Rock Creek on the western slope of the Chirichaua Mountains in far southeastern Arizona. More information at

