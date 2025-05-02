REAL ALLOY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Over 130 Kentucky Recycling Workers Gain Strong Union Representation

MORGANTOWN, Ky., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 130 Real Alloy workers in Louisville, Ky., have voted to join Teamsters Local 89.

"We're very happy to have this new group of workers join our union," said Avral Thompson, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and President of Local 89. "We're going to do everything we can to help these folks win a strong first contract that will not only change their lives but also their entire community by raising the area standards."

These workers convert aluminum scrap metal into recyclable products that are used in other industries. They wanted to unionize with Local 89 so they could fight for a Teamsters contract that guarantees them strong representation at work, fair wages and benefits, and job security.

"This victory wasn't handed to these new Teamsters," said Victor Mineros, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division and Teamsters Western Region International Vice President. "They showed serious grit and tenacity throughout the whole organizing process. And I know they will put that to good use as they fight for a great first contract."

Teamsters Local 89 represents workers from a wide range of industries and employers throughout Kentucky. For more information, go to Teamsters89 .

Contact:

Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 89

