Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Reports Its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., (the“Company”) (OTCQB: PFHO) today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) its quarterly report on Form 10-Q announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Results

The Company reported total revenues of $1,818,814 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1,397,831 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company reported income from operations of $314,419 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to income from operations of $175,193 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company realized net income of $292,663 or $0.02 per weighted average share outstanding, basic and diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $197,403 or $0.02 per weighted average share outstanding, basic and diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $330,726 and $290,948 in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the quarter ended March 31, 2024, respectively, an increase of $39,778.

Net cash used in investing activities was ($8,510) during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and ($3,749) during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The change in net cash used in investing activities was the result of increased purchases of new computer equipment during the first quarter of 2025.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net cash used in financing activities was ($35,305), compared to $0 during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The change in net cash used in financing activities was the result of payments made on the Company's insurance financing agreement during the first quarter of 2025.

The Company's balance of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was $2,357,387 and $2,070,476, respectively.

To better understand the Company's first quarter 2025 financial results, readers should review the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 2, 2025.

About Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc.

The Company specializes in workers' compensation cost containment. The Company's business objective is to deliver value to its customers that reduces their workers' compensation related medical claims expense in a manner that will assure that injured employees receive high quality healthcare that allows them to recover from injury and return to gainful employment without undue delay. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of effective workers' compensation cost containment services, including but not limited to Health Care Organizations, Medical Provider Networks, medical case management, utilization review, medical bill review, workers' compensation carve-outs and Medicare set-aside services. We offer our services as a bundled solution, as standalone services, or as add-on services.

“Safe Harbor” Statement: Statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current judgment, expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events. While management believes these assumptions are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future results and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in any forward-looking statement due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors, such as the potential loss of one or more key customers, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including without limitation, its annual reports on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

To view the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC and the Company's annual, quarterly and current reports and other information the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC go to: . You may also view our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q on our website at .

CONTACT: Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. 19800 MacArthur Blvd, Suites 306 & 307 Irvine, California 92612 (949) 721-8272 Website: Contact: Scott Allen – Controller Email: ...