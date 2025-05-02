Global IT Signs Managed Services Agreement With Alzheimer's Los Angeles

Alzheimer's Los Angeles Partners with Global IT Communications

Providing FREE education and support for people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias and their caregivers.

Anthony Williams Raré, CEO of Global IT Communications

Global IT Communications, MSP, CSP, Cybersecurity for FQHC Organizations

Global IT Communications, MSP, CSP, Cybersecurity for FQHC Organizations - Cabling Data Servers

Partnership Aims to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Support Mission-Driven Technology Solutions for Alzheimer's Los Angeles

- Anthony Williams RaréLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global IT, a top-tier provider of Managed IT Services in Los Angeles, has officially entered into a strategic Managed Services Agreement with Alzheimer's Los Angeles. This partnership is aimed at revolutionizing the nonprofit's technological capabilities, enhancing data security, and ensuring business continuity-ultimately empowering Alzheimer's Los Angeles to serve the community with greater efficiency and impact.“In a world where uptime and data security mean everything, we've made it our mission to empower Alzheimer's Los Angeles with the tech they need to serve families with confidence.” – Anthony Williams Raré, CEO, Global ITElevating Mission-Driven Work Through Smart TechnologyAlzheimer's Los Angeles provides education, support and resources to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias. Facing the challenge of outdated infrastructure and third-party vendor sprawl, the organization sought a modern solution to support its growing operational needs.Global IT's managed services solution includes:Next-Gen Infrastructure:Upgrading legacy systems with a secure, scalable cloud-first environment, enabling staff to work collaboratively and securely, whether on-site or remote.Cybersecurity Optimization:24/7 network monitoring, AI-driven threat detection, and incident response procedures now protect AGLA's sensitive data and systems.Business Continuity via Backup & Disaster Recovery (BDR):Global IT implemented redundant, geo-replicated cloud backup systems, setting clearly defined RTO (Recovery Time Objective) and RPO (Recovery Point Objective) metrics. Automated failover ensures that operations are maintained even in the face of disruptions.Compliance and Readiness: Preparing Alzheimer's Los Angeles for CMMCTo bolster trust and eligibility for future public sector partnerships, Alzheimer's Los Angeles is also on track with CMMC Level 2 compliance under Global IT's guidance. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework ensures Alzheimer's Los Angeles maintains strict federal-grade cybersecurity controls, including:Identity access management with role-based privilegesOngoing penetration testing and vulnerability scansIncident detection and mitigation strategiesSecurity training for all personnelThese enhancements future-proof Alzheimer's Los Angeles infrastructure while safeguarding the privacy of its constituents.What This Means for the Alzheimer's Los Angeles CommunityThe mission of Alzheimer's Los Angeles is deeply human-supporting caregivers, educating communities, raising awareness, and connecting families with the tools they need. By upgrading its tech infrastructure, Alzheimer's Los Angeles now operates on a platform that is faster, more secure, and capable of scaling as demand grows.“Global IT's expertise ensures we can stay focused on what matters-people living with the disease and their caregivers. Their partnership means we're secure, efficient, and ready for the future.”– Bret Schaefer, COO, Alzheimer's Los AngelesAbout Global ITGlobal IT is a premier provider of Managed IT Services in Los Angeles, specializing in fully integrated solutions for businesses and nonprofits. From cybersecurity to cloud strategy, Global IT empowers organizations to scale with confidence.Address: 5150 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 400. Los Angeles, CA 90036Website:About Alzheimer's Los AngelesFor more than 40 years Alzheimer's Los Angeles has served people throughout Los Angeles County. 100% of funds raised stay local, providing free care and support for individuals and families. Alzheimer's Los Angeles focuses on care, support, advocacy, and local research. Alzheimer's is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that weakens memory and other cognitive and emotional functions. For more information, call our Helpline at HELP or visitAddress: 4221 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 290-5, Los Angeles, CA 90010Website:Media Contacts:Heather Cooper OrtnerAlzheimer's Los AngelesPresident & CEO...(323) 930-62242922 Crenshaw Blvd, Suite 125 Los Angeles CA 90016Thomas BangGlobal ITDirector of Marketing and Alliances...(213) 403-01115150 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 400. Los Angeles, CA 90036/services/managed-it-msp-los-angeles/

Thomas Bang

Global IT Communications, Inc

+1 213-403-0111

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

What is an MSP? Why Global IT?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.