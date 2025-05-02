Nityanand Rai Slams Lalu, Rahul Gandhi Over 'Caste Census Credit'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 3 (IANS) The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of playing politics over the caste-based census and misleading the people of the country.

Speaking to the media on Friday in Patna airport, Rai asked Lalu Prasad's sincerity towards the issue of social justice.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav remained in power for years with the Congress but never initiated a caste-based census. If he truly believed in social justice, why didn't he conduct it during his tenure?" he asked.

Rai alleged that the real agenda of the RJD leader was "corruption and dynastic politics".

"He has always focused on how to promote his family members in politics. They amassed wealth through corruption. Now, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the caste-based census, they are indulging in hypocrisy by trying to take credit," he said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress-led UPA government, Rai said the caste census conducted in 2011 was never made public.

"They conducted a caste census in 2011 but didn't publish the data. During the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, a caste-based survey was conducted -- not a census. A survey cannot be a substitute for an official nationwide census," he added.

The Union Minister asserted that it is the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is truly committed to the welfare of the poor, Dalits and marginalised communities.

"The caste-based census will be a major tool for ensuring social justice and will pave the way for development to reach the last person in the society. The full credit for this historic step goes to PM Narendra Modi and his vision for the upliftment of the poor," Rai said.

The remarks come amid escalating political rhetoric, as both the NDA and the Opposition scramble to claim credit for the caste census move, a significant political issue ahead of the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections.