Security Forces In Tambura Reminded Of Their Child Protection Obligations

Children are often the most affected during times of conflict. In South Sudan, some of them are killed, abducted, maimed, sexually violated or recruited and used by armed forces. Other live in places where the arrival of humanitarian aid is denied, or where schools and medical facilities have been taken over by military elements.

To help prevent and swiftly respond to such grave violations of the rights of children living in a context of armed conflict, the Child Protection Unit of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) regularly conducts workshops for personnel wearing military uniforms, informing or reminding them of their duty to protect rather than recruit young girls and boys to their ranks.

In Western Equatoria, some 70 officers representing different security organs operating in the volatile Tambura County recently benefitted from such a two-day training. Participants are hoped to have gained a deeper understanding of their child protection obligations.

“If we can share what we have learnt with our respective communities, I am confident we can change the reality of children being affiliated with armed forces. That way, we can transform our society,” said First Lieutenant Gawar Duoth, one of the attending officers.

He acknowledged that children's rights are sometimes violated by individual members of armed groups, stating that they are not always aware of what they can and cannot do.

“Children living in army barracks is a violation because they are young civilians who should not be exposed to military environments,” the First Lieutenant noted, with a fellow workshop participant adding that awareness must be raised among uniformed personnel across the country.

Colonel Daniel Joseph, Inspector of Police in Tambura, emphasized that knowledge of child protection duities must be accompanied by accountability.

“Anyone who violates the rights of children must be held responsible and sanctioned. There can be no impunity,” he asserted.

Rita Bampo, a Child Protection Officer serving with UNMISS in Yambio, said that several years of efforts to raise awareness on children's rights by the peacekeeping mission and partners must continue, particularly in conflict-affected areas like Tambura.

“We often use these workshops to inform military and other security personnel about the UNMISS mandate in the country, the legal framework governing children's rights and the specific role uniformed staff can and must play in keeping young girls and boys safe and away from armed forces,” she said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).