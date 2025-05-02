United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) - Established Advisory Committee Concludes Its Deliberations On The Contentious Issues In The Electoral Legal Framework

The Advisory Committee, established by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), completed its deliberations yesterday and finalized a set of options to address contentious issues in Libya's current electoral framework. Final edits are being made to the report. Adhering to the principle of transparency, UNSMIL will publish the options as proposed by the Advisory Committee in due course.

The Advisory Committee, a group of 20 Libyan personalities with expertise in legal, constitutional and electoral issues, held over twenty sessions both in Tripoli and Benghazi since its establishment on 4 February in line with paragraphs 2 and 5 of Security Council resolution 2755 (2024). The group also consulted with the High National Election Commission and members of the“6+6” Committee which produced the current electoral laws in 2023.

UNSMIL commends the Advisory Committee for its commitment, professionalism and integrity, recognizing the challenging nature of its task and of the issues they tackled. The Committee's options will be a useful contribution towards securing political agreement for the holding of national elections and unifying state institutions, which are important steps to ending division and the cycle of transition.

As a next step, UNSMIL will assess the options outlined in the report and begin consultations with Libyan stakeholders and the wider public on a consensus-based political roadmap towards reaching elections. UNSMIL is committed to facilitating a Libyan-led-and-owned political process that includes inputs not only from decision-makers but also from the Libyan people who continue to be negatively impacted by the status quo. It is time to put the interests of the Libyan people first.

