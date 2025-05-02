403
U.S. Job Growth Beats Expectations Amid Looming Tariff Impact
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing economist expectations but showing a slight deceleration from March's revised figure of 185,000.
The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% for the second consecutive month. Job growth proved more resilient than many analysts predicted. Most economists had forecast only 133,000 new positions as trade tensions escalated.
The labor force participation rate edged up to 62.6%, while the broader unemployment measure, including discouraged and part-time workers, improved to 7.8%.
American workers saw their paychecks grow as average hourly wages reached a record $36.06, representing a 3.8% increase from last year.
This wage growth outpaces current inflation metrics, suggesting continued consumer spending capacity despite economic headwinds. Employment gains centered primarily in healthcare, transportation, warehousing, financial activities, social assistance, and food service sectors.
The federal government continued shedding jobs amid budget constraints and hiring freezes implemented by the Trump administration.
Economic Uncertainty Deepens Amid Tariff Measures
The April report arrives against a backdrop of mounting economic uncertainty following President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement on April 2. These sweeping trade measures raised duties on numerous imports, including increasing Chinese product tariffs to 145%.
Market reactions have already materialized. The S&P 500 index has fallen approximately 6.5% since Inauguration Day. Consumer confidence dropped in April to its lowest point since the early pandemic period.
Economic experts caution that the full impact of tariff policies remains unrealized in current employment data. Goldman Sachs projects the unemployment rate will climb to 4.7% by year-end-the highest level since September 2021.
The Federal Reserve appears poised to maintain its benchmark interest rate between 4.25% and 4.5% at next week's meeting. Most economists expect businesses will first reduce employee hours before implementing widespread layoffs should economic conditions deteriorate.
Significant downward revisions to previous months' data cast additional shadows on the labor market outlook. February and March employment figures were adjusted lower by a combined 58,000 jobs , suggesting earlier optimism may have been overstated.
