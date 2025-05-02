Just Blood Uncovers New Blood Testing Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lab Expert Ryan El-Hosseiny Shut Down Times Square to Set the Record Straight

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a much-anticipated live demonstration on April 30, 2025, Laboratory expert and entrepreneur Ryan El-Hosseiny shut down Times Square in New York to unveil a new blood testing technology that he believes could shift the conversation around diagnostics innovation. With the release of his new live show titled Just Blood , El-Hosseiny is making a provocative assertion: the technology at Theranos is revolutionary, and he has replicated it over the past four years.

Thousands gathered in Times Square to see El-Hosseiny showcase his alternative approach to traditional blood testing, and prove his findings replicating the Theranos-Pfizer study. He also announced the launch of the new corporate website stating all the facts named, JustBlood.com, which is expected to draw significant attention from the medical, legal, and tech sectors alike.“I only want one thing...to set Elizabeth Homes free,” El-Hosseiny says.

Frequently referred to as the“Steve Jobs of medical labs,” El-Hosseiny is known for pushing boundaries. He is the inventor of a patented blood collection device and has helped introduce new standards in clinical workflow and safety. As the former CEO of a major diagnostics lab, he oversaw the development of a 25,000-square-foot facility and expanded a range of testing services during his tenure.

Outside of the lab, El-Hosseiny is also an award-winning filmmaker and Oscar contender. His short film Chasing Titles Vol. 1 earned 45 wins and 23 nominations, showcasing his creative vision in both science and storytelling.

Next, El-Hosseiny will present his testing to thousands of consumers during The Longevity Expo at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, happening May 31 to June 1, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.“It's as easy as ordering a Blue Apron meal kit and following the instructions - Blood Testing is simple once you understand it. Just don't set the kitchen on fire,” says El-Hosseiny.

