AST Announces The Return Of The IP3 For 2025 A Unique Patent Purchase And Licensing Opportunity For Patent Owners

AST announces its tenth annual Industry Patent Purchase and Licensing Program - IP3 2025, connecting patent owners with major global technology firms.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Security Trust (AST ) is excited to announce the upcoming Industry Patent Purchase and Licensing Program - IP3 2025 . Celebrating its tenth year, this unique program links patent owners with prominent global technology firms. AST's network boasts participation from prominent global innovators, including Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, Salesforce, Snap, Sony, Spotify, Uber, and Verizon, among many others.

AST's IP3 program offers a streamlined platform for patent owners to sell or license assets to major tech companies through a fixed-price model, ensuring quick decisions and easy transactions. It simplifies the process of reaching numerous key industry players efficiently. Participating in the IP3 program allows patent owners to market their assets to influential technology companies without any fees or commissions. This program facilitates joint acquisition or licensing by AST Member Companies, giving submitters direct contact with crucial decision-makers from diverse technology sectors.

The IP3 2025 program is calling for submissions encompassing both outright sale and group licensing, mirroring the established framework of the prior year. A key requirement for all submissions remains a fixed price for each offering. For licensing, submitters must set a total fixed price for a non-exclusive group license covering up to 35 AST Members. The success of the 2024 licensing program highlights the value proposition of this approach and its potential to further enhance the effectiveness and reach of the IP3 initiative in the current year.

The program attracted over 1,200 submissions, with 1,031 accepted for evaluation, representing more than 2,300 active assets, including 1,479 U.S. patents. Thanks to the expanded offering and strong participation from submitters, AST achieved a record-breaking number of patent transactions, surpassing the total from any prior IP3 program. More than half of the 2024 deals were group licensing portfolios highlighting the value of including group licensing as a core feature and set the stage for an even more impactful IP3 2025.

In 2024, licensing deals constituted over 50% of all completed transactions which underscores widespread adoption of the group licensing feature by AST Members as well as increased value proposition for sellers to participate in IP3 2025.

AST encourages submissions utilizing diverse technologies. However, the following represent priority categories for 2025.

* Advertising & Content Distribution

* Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

* Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

* Automotive & Transportation Services

* Cloud Computing

* Computer Software & Hardware

* Health Tech & Healthcare IT

* Internet of Things (IOT)

* Location-Based Services & GPS

* Medical Devices & Applications

* Semiconductor Devices & Manufacturing

* Smart Home & Connected Devices

* Telecommunication & Wireless Technologies

* Wearable Devices

* Web Services & Applications

Russell W. Binns Jr., CEO of AST, expressed:“With each new year of IP3, we continue to expand both the scope and impact of the program. The addition of licensing opportunities has brought greater flexibility and broader appeal for patent owners, and IP3 2024 delivered our highest volume of quality submissions to date. For 2025, we're building on that momentum-offering a transparent, fixed-price model that benefits both sellers and AST's global network of leading technology companies. We look forward to another record-setting year.”

During the Submission Review Period (June 2 to August 17, 2025), all qualified portfolios will be listed non-exclusively. This non-exclusive period allows patent sellers to market their assets during much of the IP3 timeline. However, if an asset is still available in the program's final days and the asking price is reached, the seller must complete the sale through IP3. Throughout the entire program, licensing submissions can continue to offer non-exclusive licenses.

All submitters will be notified by the AST team regarding the tentative selection or non-selection of their patents by September 19, 2025. AST's goal is to finalize all transactions no later than December 31, 2025.

How to Submit Patents for Sale

Patent owners, universities, brokers, and law firms are invited to submit patents for consideration via the AST IP3 portal ( ) between June 2 and June 15, 2025. AST prioritizes newly submitted assets from a single patent family or related members; however, existing AST Lots in our Standard program can be transferred to IP3.

All required documents for participation-including the Patent Assignment Agreement, Sublicense Rights Agreement, and IP3 Submission Terms and Conditions-are available for download at . We strongly encourage submitters to consult with an attorney prior to submitting to ensure they fully understand the program's terms.

For more information about IP3 2025, please visit AST's website, review the IP3 Program FAQs, or contact the team directly at ... with any questions.



ABOUT Allied Security Trust (AST)

Established in 2007, AST is a member-driven cooperative founded with the core mission of mitigating patent risk. This is achieved through a cost-sharing model for acquiring intellectual property rights, a service leveraged by many of the world's foremost technology companies. AST's membership comprises over 40 leading multinational corporations across diverse industries, including Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, Salesforce, Snap, Sony, Spotify, Uber, Verizon, and numerous others. Additional information is available on the AST website.

