CHTA Education Foundation Launches Spring Caribbean Travel Auction To Support Hospitality Professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) has officially launched its Spring Caribbean Travel Auction, now open for bidding until 4:00 PM on May 15. This year's highly anticipated fundraiser features over US$145,000 in prizes generously donated by more than 40 Caribbean hotels and resorts, offering winning bidders the chance to experience unforgettable vacations at luxury resorts, boutique hotels, and ecolodges across the region.Participating properties span a diverse array of Caribbean destinations, including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Suriname, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Proceeds from the auction directly support the Foundation's vital programs that transform the lives and careers of Caribbean hospitality professionals. Funds raised will help develop and enhance professional development opportunities at every stage of the career spectrum.Among the flagship initiatives funded by the auction is the newly launched Caribbean Professional Development Program in partnership with Les Roches, one of the world's leading hospitality management institutions. This program equips participants with the knowledge, tools, and credentials needed to rise into senior leadership roles within two to three years – all while continuing their current careers.The Caribbean Employee Empowerment Program energizes and inspires staff and supervisors through on-island training courses, focusing on operational excellence and customer service. Since its inception in 2019, this program has empowered more than 2,500 hospitality workers across over a dozen nations.Auction proceeds also fuel the CHTAEF's General Scholarship Program, enabling the next generation of Caribbean hospitality leaders to study at prestigious global institutions such as Cornell University, Culinary Institute of America, Florida International University, Johnson & Wales University, Les Roches, Monroe College, and the University of the West Indies.“Hotels from across our vibrant region have stepped forward with generous contributions to our Caribbean Travel Auction again this year,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chairwoman of CHTAEF.“This pivotal fundraiser, augmented by the unwavering support of our strategic partners and sponsors, fuels programs that profoundly impact the lives and careers of our Caribbean hospitality and tourism professionals.”For nearly four decades, the annual Caribbean Travel Auction has not only supported the hospitality industry of the Caribbean but has also provided auction winners with the opportunity to discover and enjoy the beauty of the region.To participate in the auction, visit: .About CHTA Education FoundationCHTAEF was established in 1986 as an independent nonprofit offering tax-exempt status for donations. As part of its mission, CHTAEF provides people throughout the Caribbean region with an awareness of the varied career opportunities in the industry, as well as technical and professional development through scholarships, special assistance initiatives and other training programs. The Education Foundation has awarded more than US$2 million in scholarships and grants to applicants who demonstrate a strong commitment to the hotel and tourism industry.CHTAEF volunteer trustees administer one of the largest scholarship programs available in the Caribbean hospitality and tourism industry. Funds for these scholarships and grants are generated from corporate sponsorships, benefit auctions and special events.For more information, visit chtaef or email ....

