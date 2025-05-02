Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Holds Meeting To Discuss Ukrainian F-16 Fleet

2025-05-02 03:14:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky convened a meeting focused on the development of Ukraine's military aircraft fleet, discussing strategic solutions to enhance training efficiency and the use of military aviation.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukrainian F-16s. I held a meeting on the development of our military aircraft fleet. All the key issues were discussed: the F-16s that are already in Ukraine, the F-16s we expect in the near future, and the systemic solutions that will help us prepare and use our military aviation more effectively,” he wrote.

Zelensky also thanked everyone who is strengthening Ukraine's actions in the skies.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States sent several non-operational and decommissioned F-16 aircraft to Ukraine so they can be used for spare parts.

Photo: President's Office

