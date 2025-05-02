Zelensky Holds Meeting To Discuss Ukrainian F-16 Fleet
The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Ukrainian F-16s. I held a meeting on the development of our military aircraft fleet. All the key issues were discussed: the F-16s that are already in Ukraine, the F-16s we expect in the near future, and the systemic solutions that will help us prepare and use our military aviation more effectively,” he wrote.
Zelensky also thanked everyone who is strengthening Ukraine's actions in the skies.Read also: Zelensky: We must accelerate modernization of military aviation system
As reported by Ukrinform, the United States sent several non-operational and decommissioned F-16 aircraft to Ukraine so they can be used for spare parts.
Photo: President's Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment