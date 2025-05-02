Zelensky, Noboa Discuss Opening Of Ukrainian Embassy In Ecuador, Free Trade

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with his Ecuadorian counterpart Daniel Noboa, during which he congratulated the Ecuadorian leader on his election and announced that the Ukrainian Embassy in Ecuador will open by the end of 2025.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement , according to Ukrinform.

"Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Daniel Noboa on his re-election and thanked him for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. [...] The President of Ukraine emphasized that one of the steps toward closer relations between the countries is the opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in Ecuador. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it will be operational by the end of this year," the statement reads.

Zelensky noted that he values the level of dialogue already established between Ukraine and Ecuador and looks forward to further strengthening cooperation, as it will contribute to the success of both nations.

Noboa, in turn, expressed Ecuador's interest in developing an economic partnership with Ukraine and importing a range of agricultural products.

Both leaders discussed the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement and agreed that their teams would work on this matter. The cooperation within the Ukraine-Latin America format was also discussed.

Noboa invited Zelensky to visit Ecuador, while Zelensky extended a reciprocal invitation to Noboa to visit Ukraine. The two presidents agreed to continue bilateral contacts.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine