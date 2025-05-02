403
Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Air Raids Near Syrian Presidential Palace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament condemned on Friday the airstrikes launched by Israeli occupation forces targeting the vicinity of the presidential palace in the capital, Damascus.
In a statement, the Arab Parliament affirmed that these raids are an extension of the blatant violations and encroachments perpetrated by the occupation forces against Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Parliament called on the international community, and the United Nations, specifically the Security Council, to address these repeated violations perpetrated by the occupation forces against the Syrian state.
The Arab Parliament reiterated its firm position on supporting Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty and preserving its security and stability. (end)
