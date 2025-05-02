CVS TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG CONTRACT

Agreement Delivers Wage Increases, Pension Gains, and Protections for Over 900 Workers

LA HABRA, Calif., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 900 Teamsters at the CVS Health Distribution Center in La Habra have overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement, following a credible strike threat that pushed management to the table. The new contract protects warehouse workers, drivers, mechanics, maintenance, and sanitation workers represented by Teamsters Local 952.

The agreement secures a $7.10 per hour wage increase over the life of the contract, with a $3 an hour raise hitting paychecks in the first year alone. It also includes $1.50 an hour increases to pension contributions, strengthening retirement security for hundreds of Teamsters families.

"This is the best contract we've ever negotiated at this facility," said Gary Brocket, a 13-year CVS Teamster and Local 952 shop steward. "We won real gains that will improve our lives for years to come. I'm proud to walk into work knowing our Teamsters contract is protecting us."

In addition to substantial raises, the contract secures Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday. Longstanding seniority issues in the warehouse have been resolved. Work that had previously been outsourced has been brought back into the facility, creating more Teamsters jobs and increasing earnings for members. Drivers also won new protections that limit the use of surveillance cameras, and all members are now covered by strong contract language that protects their right to honor a picket line.

"Our members stayed strong and never backed down. Their unity delivered a life-changing agreement," said Eric Jimenez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952. "We held CVS management accountable and won a contract that reflects the strength and determination of our members."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

