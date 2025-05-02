Amped Fitness® Powers Into Houston With Two Game-Changing Gym Openings
HOUSTON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas, get ready to turn the volume all the way up. Amped Fitness®, one of the fastest-growing trailblazers in the fitness industry, is making a massive entrance into the Lone Star State with not one, but two brand-new locations landing in Houston this summer. Introducing: Amped Fitness Willowbrook and Amped Fitness Gessner - two state-of-the-art clubs set to redefine what a gym experience should look like.
With doors opening soon at Willowbrook (17355 Tomball Parkway, Suite 150. Houston, Texas 77064) and Gessner (8700 S Gessner Rd, Houston, Texas 77074), this double debut marks a major milestone for the Amped brand as it ignites a full-throttle Texas expansion.
Built for those who crave more than just a basic workout, both locations feature bold design, immersive lighting, and creator-friendly environments tailored to the modern fitness lifestyle. From content creators and athletes, to fitness newbies and parents-every zone inside is built with intention, style, and results in mind.
Here's what Houston can expect:
The World is Yours Zone – A LED-drenched, high-energy space that fuses functional training with aesthetic inspiration.
The Babe Cave® – A women's-only sanctuary packed with top-tier equipment and empowerment in every rep.
The Gauntlet Tactical Zone – Inspired by athletic performance and military grit, this zone is made for serious strength and speed.
The Recovery Zone – Recharge like a pro with Chilly GOAT Cold Plunges, infrared saunas, Hyperice percussion therapy, NormaTec boots, and massage chairs.
Evolt 360 Body Scans – Track real results with advanced body composition insights.
Men's & Women's Saunas – Detox. Decompress. Repeat.
Kids Club – Free for Founding Members, so you can train while your little ones stay entertained and safe.
And so much more – Think BootyBuilder®, elite machines, and certified personal training–all under one electrifying roof.
To celebrate the Houston takeover, Amped is launching an exclusive Founding Member opportunity -only available before opening day. Founders will lock in:
. Discounted rates
. $0 enrollment
. $0 dues until doors open
. Free Amped Founder's merch
Whether you're chasing PRs, fresh content, or just a new place to feel your power-Amped Fitness® is ready to deliver a whole new level of gym energy.
Because at Amped, it's not just fitness. It's where The World is Yours.
