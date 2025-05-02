Cell-Based Assays: The Future Of Biomedical Breakthroughs
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$32.4 billion
|Market size forecast
|$56.3 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 9.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Product type, application, end-user, region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia
|Market drivers
|
Questions A ddressed:What is the projected size and growth rate of the cell-based assays market?
The global market was $32.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $56.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.What market segments are covered in the report?
The cell-based assay market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and region.Which product type will be dominant over the forecast period?
Consumables will be dominant in the market throughout the forecast period.Which regional market is growing the fastest?
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.
Market leaders include :
- Agilent Technologies Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Co. BioIVT LLC Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Cell Biolabs Inc. Cell Biologics Inc. Charles River Laboratories Danaher Corp. Fujifilm Holdings Corp. GE Healthcare Lonza Merck KGaA Promega Corp. Revvity Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
