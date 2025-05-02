Cell-Based Assays: The Future Of Biomedical Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Cell-based assays are laboratory tests that use living cells to evaluate biological or biochemical activities, often employed in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and research.” Boston, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Cell-Based Assays: Technologies and Global Markets is estimated to increase from $35.3 billion in 2024 to $56.3 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 through 2029. This report covers the global market for cell-based assay technologies, analyzing its size, projected growth, and key segments such as instruments, consumables, services, and software. It explores applications such as drug discovery, toxicity testing, and research, with end users such as universities, pharma/biotech companies and research organizations. It also reviews regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) key companies, industry trends and partnerships. Interesting facts:

Reduced Animal Testing: Cell-based assays are becoming popular because they provide accurate human-like models, reducing the need for animal testing in drug research.

Organoids Mimic Organs: New organoid technology creates miniature versions of organs, improving drug testing and disease research, and possibly reducing the need for human trials. AI-Powered Assays: Automation and AI are speeding up cell-based assays, helping researchers identify safe and effective drugs more quickly. Factors contributing to the market's growth include: Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases. : An increasing number of people worldwide are being affected by long-term conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Rising Demand for Drug Discovery and Development : The rising demand for drug discovery and development highlights the growing need for new, effective treatments to address various diseases and unmet medical needs. Demand for Personalized Medicine.: Demand for personalized medicine reflects the growing need for tailored treatments based on individual genetics, lifestyle, and biology to improve patient outcomes. Increasing Investment in Drug R&D.: Increasing investment in drug R&D signifies growing financial support for developing new therapies and innovations to combat diseases and improve healthcare. Request a sample copy of the report on cell-based assays technologies and global markets Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $32.4 billion Market size forecast $56.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Product type, application, end-user, region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia Market drivers

Rising incidence of chronic diseases

Rising demand for drug discovery and development

High demand for personalized medicine Increasing investment in drug R&D

Questions A ddressed:

The global market was $32.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $56.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The cell-based assay market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and region.

Consumables will be dominant in the market throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.

Market leaders include :



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

BioIVT LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Cell Biologics Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Promega Corp.

Revvity Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Related reports include:

Drug Discovery Technologies: Drug discovery technologies encompass a range of advanced tools and techniques used to identify, screen, and develop potential new drugs. These include methods such as high-throughput screening, computational drug design, AI, and genomics, all aimed at accelerating the discovery of safe and effective treatments for various diseases.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on these reports or to purchase one, please contact ... .



About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301