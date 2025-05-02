Elk + Elk Continues To Expand Its Legal Team With The Addition Of Joshua Farrell

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Joshua earned his Juris Doctor from Northern Illinois University College of Law in 2021. During his time there, he excelled in moot court and mock trial competitions and received recognition for his written advocacy, including a Best Brief award. Additionally, he holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Cleveland State University .

"I take pride in guiding my clients through the nuanced nature of their cases and delivering results through effective communication and relentlessness," said attorney Joshua Farrell . "Joining Elk + Elk allows me to grow as an attorney while continuing to make a real difference."

Before specializing in personal injury and medical malpractice, Joshua gained experience across several practice areas, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the law and its impact on people's lives. Now, he uses that background to advocate for individuals and families affected by serious injuries and medical errors.

"We are excited to welcome Josh. While he began his legal career in Illinois, we are thrilled that he has returned home to Ohio and decided to join our team," said Managing Partner Jay Kelley . "As a passionate and insightful attorney, he will be a fantastic addition and an excellent advocate for our clients."

He is currently admitted to practice law in Illinois and is in the process of gaining admission in Ohio. Joshua is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the Kane County Bar Association, and the Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ).

About Elk + Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Seattle, WA. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation and product defects.

