Amir Cup 2025: Historic Milestones Highlight Tournament's Competitive Significance

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Cup has long been considered the most prestigious and significant football tournament in Qatar, known for its thrilling moments and classic matchups marked by fierce competition among Qatari clubs vying for the title.

With the 53rd edition approaching, the tournament has played a pivotal role in intensifying competition among clubs, elevating the overall level of Qatari football.

Matches in the Amir Cup are known for their intensity and unique characteristics, with participating teams often at their technical peak, lending the games high competitive value. The Amir Cup final continues to be a focal point of attention each year, as clubs race for the coveted title and the honor of meeting HH the Amir.

Since its inception in 1973, the Amir Cup has gone through various stages and changes, reflecting its development. These changes have included adjustments in the number of participating teams and competition formats.

From the first edition until 1999, participation was limited to the First Division League, which had nine teams. The top seven teams from the league qualified directly for the quarterfinals, while the bottom two teams played for the last spot. The tournament then followed a knockout format until the final.

Second Division teams were not allowed to participate until the 2000 edition, which marked the beginning of the second phase of the tournament. From that year onwards, all clubs were granted the honor of competing in the Amir Cup.

Under the second phase's format, the top four teams from the First Division entered the competition at the quarterfinal stage, which was played over two legs (home and away). Teams ranked fifth to eighth joined from the third round, the bottom two from the second round, and Second Division teams began from the first round.

The third phase of the Amir Cup began in 2007 and adopted a five-stage single-elimination format, including the semifinal stage. This shift was due to scheduling pressures after the Qatari league transitioned to a professional three-tier system.

Throughout its history, the Amir Cup has seen many clubs rise to prominence and earn the prestigious title.

Eight clubs have etched their names into the championship records, but only two have managed to win the title three or more consecutive times, thereby earning the right to keep the trophy.

Al-Arabi was the first club to keep the cup in its trophy cabinet after winning it three consecutive times, in 1978, 1979, and 1980. The team has secured a total of nine titles, the most recent in 2023 when it won the 51st edition.

The second club to retain the trophy was Al-Gharafa, winning it four times in a row from 1995 to 1998.

A historic moment in the competition was Umm Salal's first-ever title in 2008, just two seasons after being promoted to the First Division. The club defeated Al-Gharafa in the final via penalty shootout (4-1) after a 2-2 draw in regular and extra time.

One of the most one-side final in Amir Cup history was in the 1972-1973 season, when Al-Ahli beat Al-Rayyan 6-1, a record score that still stands after 52 years.

Another of the tournament's highlights was Al Arabi's return to winning titles after a 30-year hiatus, when they won the title in 2023 after defeating Al-Sadd 3-0 in the final.

The largest victory in the tournament's history occurred in 1982, when Al-Sadd defeated Al-Shamal 16-2.