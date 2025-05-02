SATENA Honored As Leader In Enhancing Accessibility In Colombian Air Travel Colombia By Global Brand Frontier Awards

MG. Oscar Zuluaga Castaño, President of SATENA

left to right - CR. Francisco Monsalve, Sylvia Vera, GR. Luis Cordoba, MG. Oscar Zuluaga Castaño and Oscar Unas

SATENA wins“Leader in Enhancing Accessibility in Colombian Air Travel – 2024” for boosting regional connectivity and inclusive air transport services.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SATENA , Colombia's national airline, committed to regional integration and equitable access to air travel, has been named Leader in Enhancing Accessibility in Colombian Air Travel – Colombia, 2024 by the Global Brand Frontier Awards, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media . This recognition celebrates SATENA's unwavering dedication to connecting Colombia's most remote and underserved communities through inclusive, sustainable, and forward-thinking aviation strategies.In 2024, SATENA delivered transformative results through its Essential Air Transport Expansion Project, designed to address the country's geographic and infrastructural challenges. By incorporating small-capacity, fuel-efficient aircraft suitable for regions with limited aeronautical infrastructure, the airline reopened strategic routes previously operated by defunct carriers and improved mobility for vulnerable populations. More than 900,000 passengers were served between January and October 2024, demonstrating the growing trust in our service and the solid expansion of our operations. The airline also implemented a Hub & Spoke system in key cities such as Medellín, Cali, Bucaramanga, and Villavicencio, enabling optimized operations and broader national reach.In 2024, SATENA structured its fleet renewal business plan, with the incorporation of 8 Twin Otter aircraft between 2025 and 2026, strengthening regional connectivity. These state-of-the-art aircraft are designed to operate in hard-to-reach areas, fitting the needs of the challenging charateristics of Colombian geography. This mid-term plan also focuses on promoting public investment in airport infrastructure across the country. Regarding internal processes, the integration of technology is the key to optimizing operations and enhancing customer service.“SATENA's work stands as a shining example of mission-driven aviation,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media.“In a world where accessibility is key to inclusion, SATENA has consistently led the way by enabling air travel for communities that many overlook. This recognition celebrates their courage, commitment, and creativity in redefining the meaning of air connectivity in Latin America.”"This international distinction not only validates our work in benefit of remote communities, but also motivates us to keep leading initiatives that bring colombian people closer through inclusive and sustainable air transportation. It is a recognition of our commitment to the country's air connectivity and an impulse to continue innovating in our mission. Receiving this award ratifies the importance of strategic projects such as the Expansion of Essential Air Transportation in Colombia, allowing us to become internationally known as the airline with the highest commitment to progress and social integration. We will continue working with dedication to connect the most remote regions, providing reliable solutions that strengthen the development and unity of our nation," said MG. Oscar Zuluaga Castaño, President of SATENA.About SATENASATENA, is Colombia's airline founded in 1962. Since its beginnings, it has played a fundamental role in the air connectivity of remote and difficult to access regions of the country. Its main objective is to provide air transportation services to remote communities, promoting socioeconomic development and tourism in these regions. Throughout these 63 years, the airline has managed to expand its route portfolio, connecting cities and destinations that were previously unreachable for many. Its commitment is based on reaching where no one else reaches, offering essential air connectivity for the development of various activities, such as tourism, commerce and medical care in remote areas.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. The company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility. Through its editorial platforms and annual awards, BBRM serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance and transformation.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence.

