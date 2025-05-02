On The Sidelines Of Arabian Travel Market 2025 Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Unveils Logo And Mascot Of Asian Bodybuilding Championship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of its participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, which is being held from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development unveiled the official logo and mascot of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship, which is set to be hosted from June 14 to 18, 2025.

The unveiling ceremony was held during a visit by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department, to Ajman's pavillion. He unveiled the championship's official logo and mascot, 'Mayed'. He also conducted a comprehensive tour of the pavillion, encompassing various sections, such as the newly added 'museums' section, which aims to showcase the Emirate's rich historical and cultural identity as well as its deep-rooted civilisational diversity.

Additionally, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi toured the Al Manama Museum's prototype section, which serves as a unique insightful window into the history and rich legacy of the region, while highlighting the cultural heritage that has shaped the local identity over generations. Sheikh Al Nuaimi also visited the strategic partners present at the department's pavilion and reviewed their contributions to supporting tourism and promoting the Emirate.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development, said:“It is a great honour to unveil the official logo and mascot of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship, which will be hosted by the Emirate of Ajman in June. Moreover, this is a testament to our dedication to promoting sports and sports tourism as a vital component of sustainable development. The championship offers a unique opportunity to showcase Ajman's tourism and logistics resources, as well as its architectural and cultural diversity, all of which we are very proud of and expect that it will help any international event succeed, especially in the travel and sports sectors.”

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said:“Hosting the Asian Bodybuilding Championship is in line with the department's strategic goals to support both the tourism and sports tourism sectors in the emirate, further solidifying leading position in these fields at a global scale. We are proud of Ajman's advanced infrastructure, as well as its diverse cultural and tourism offerings, which increase its readiness and capabilities to host major international events and plan an event of this scale.”

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development welcomed exhibition attendees at its pavillion at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Booth ME0920, where a thoughtfully curated program awaits, further reflecting the spirit and aspirations of the emirate's vision for its tourism sector. The department's dedication to improving the visitor experience and promoting a sustainable tourism environment is further highlighted by the pavilion's ability to provide visitors with the opportunity to discover Ajman's rich heritage, cultural diversity, and natural beauty as well as special investment opportunities within the tourism sector.