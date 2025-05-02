Griffith Foods Celebrates Earth Day: Advancing Their Commitment To 100% Renewable Electricity Across Global Operations By 2030

MENAFN - 3BL) Happy Earth Day from Griffith Foods!This year's Earth Day theme, Our Power, Our Planet, calls for bold action to triple global renewable energy by 2030 - a vision that aligns closely with our own Aspirations.At Griffith Foods, we're committed to procuring 100% renewable electricity across our global operations by 2030 - one of many steps we're taking on our path to net-zero. Through our 2030 Aspirations, we're reimagining the future of food to be regenerative, nutritious, flavorful, and accessible to all.By embedding sustainability into every part of our business - from solar panel installations to innovative product development - we're creating lasting, positive impact for people, the planet, and future generations. Let's keep growing a more sustainable tomorrow, together.Learn more about our progress:

View original content here .

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.